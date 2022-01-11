ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young, Alabama can't summon comeback minus 2 best receivers

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Bryce Young couldn't deliver another dramatic...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Jahleel Billingsley posts instagram picture in new team uniform

Former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account in a Texas Longhorns uniform on Sunday afternoon. Check out one of the pictures below. On Sunday, it was revealed Billingsley is officially joining the Texas Longhorns per On3’s Inside Texas. The former Alabama tight...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

49ers survive once again to advance in playoffs to Green Bay

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers sure aren't advancing the easy way. A week after overcoming a 17-point deficit and then holding on at the end to get into the the playoffs, the Niners nearly blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding on for a 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
NFL
Bryce Young
On3.com

Former Michigan defensive back announces transfer destination

Former Michigan cornerback George Johnson has committed to UMass, according to a post on his social media page. The former three-star recruit entered the transfer portal 10 days ago, reportedly as a wide receiver, after spending line on both sides of the ball early in his career. The 6-foot junior...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
FanSided

Former USC QB Jaxson Dart reportedly has decision down to 2 schools

As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Notre Dame wins at Howard 71-68 in MLK Classic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Nate Laszewski had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Notre Dame beat Howard 71-68 on Monday in the MLK Classic. Notre Dame led 67-56 before turning it over four times in five possessions, while Howard scored 10 straight. Cormac Ryan ended the Irish’s drought with two free throws with 41.5 seconds left for a three-point lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Rink Babka, discus medalist at 1960 Olympics, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Richard “Rink” Babka, a former world record holder who was part of a U.S. medals sweep in the discus at the 1960 Rome Olympics, has died. He was 85. Babka died Saturday of congestive heart failure in a hospital, according to the University of Southern California, which was informed by his partner, Sharon.
SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

