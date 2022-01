Georgia Tech’s postponed game against Syracuse was rescheduled, and Tech also added a game against Clayton State to replace its postponed game with Alabama A&M. The Yellow Jackets will play at Syracuse at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The game originally was scheduled for Dec. 29, but was postponed because Tech was on a COVID-19 pause. The Jackets will play the game after playing at Pitt two days earlier on Feb. 19 and before its home game against Virginia Tech on Feb. 23. With only a day between the Pitt and Syracuse road games, the team could travel directly from Pittsburgh to Syracuse rather than return to Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO