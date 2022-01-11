Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to "surge" resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order this Wednesday, January 19 and will be mailed directly to American households.
Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting Wednesday at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
I can’t believe this took so long but the CDC FINALLY came out and discussed the differences between those “cute” cloth masks (you know the ones with your favorite football team or fake LVs on them) and the real-deal surgical and KN95 masks. All masks are not created equal but try to explain that to someone who wants a mask to match their outfit.
MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds.
Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Friday that he regrets not speaking out “much louder” against federal COVID-19 lockdown early on during the pandemic in 2020. DeSantis’ made his remarks during his appearance on “Ruthless” a conservative podcast that aired Friday, when asked what decisions he would change during his tenure as governor.
An average of over 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are reported every day, The New York Times reported on Jan. 5. The surge is primarily fueled by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. How many vaccinated people have died from the omicron variant?. Article continues below advertisement.
It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Nearly all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated, according to a new study. The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing hospital intensive-care scenarios and 94% effective against all COVID-related hospitalizations in teenagers, the study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more, General Electric has suspended its enforcement of the COVID-19 policy. GE has a workforce of more than 174,000 employees. Therefore the company is one of many that would’ve had...
In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
