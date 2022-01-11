ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to...

www.decaturdaily.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
The Decatur Daily

Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with the most protective N95 masks, as he highlighted his efforts to "surge" resources to help the country weather the spike in coronavirus cases.
San Angelo LIVE!

Here' How to Get Your Free Biden Covid Test at Home

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free. A half-billion tests will be available for order this Wednesday, January 19 and will be mailed directly to American households. Half of the one billion tests ordered by the Biden administration will be available starting Wednesday at a government-run website – https://www.covidtests.gov/ – with each household allowed to order four tests.  There will be free tests available for every household, and to…
Wyoming News

Insurance Often Covers Ivermectin for COVID, Even Though Drug Doesn't Work

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
