Monday and Tuesday will grace us with some seasonal temperatures but do not expect that to stick around for long. Another shot of arctic air will bring dangerous temperatures back into the single digits and negatives for highs, while overnight lows fall to nearly 15 below. Wind chills will likely push near 20-25 below as gusty and blistery conditions on Wednesday will result in dangerous frostbite time and some blowing and drifting snow across the region.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO