ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bring Back the World Cup of Hockey

By Jennifer Perez
Chicago Sports Nation
Chicago Sports Nation
 6 days ago

Over the holiday break, the National Hockey League announced that they are not participating at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China next month. Due to the unfortunate rising cases of Covid-19 this...

chisportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Cyclingnews

Iserbyt wins Flamanville World Cup

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) put in a commanding display on a fast Flamanville course to take his 13th cyclo-cross win of the season on Sunday. Iserbyt had failed to finish the Belgian national championships last weekend after losing a host of time but was back with vengeance in France, attacking on the third lap and extending his advantage throughout.
SPORTS
WGR550

Sabres blanked in Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, as Detroit defended their home ice to the tune of a 4-0 shutout win. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Cup Of Hockey#Team North America
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Sports Nation

Chicago Sports Nation

Chicago, IL
304
Followers
274
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Enhancing Your Chicago Sports Fan Experience

 https://www.chisportsnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy