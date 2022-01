Our economy and how we interact with each other has evolved over the last 150 years in ways that would be inconceivable to people from the early 1900s. As we’ve moved from newspapers to radio to television and then on to the internet, social media, Google and YouTube, the real estate industry has embraced new technology to market themselves and their properties. Now, we’re on to virtual land and the metaverse.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO