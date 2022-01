As Channel A’s “Show Window: The Queen’s House” heads into the final week of its run, its stars have chosen their favorite scenes and lines from the drama!. “Show Window: The Queen’s House” is a drama starring Song Yoon Ah as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her seemingly picture-perfect family, and Lee Sung Jae as Shin Myung Seob, her secretly two-faced husband. Jun So Min stars in the drama as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while secretly carrying on an affair with her husband behind her back, and 2PM’s Chansung plays Han Jung Won, Han Sun Joo’s devoted brother.

