It has only been seven days since college football saw the Georgia Bulldogs take their seat on the throne, crowned as national champions. But anticipation is already building towards who might meet next on the sports grandest stage. Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports, a former Florida State star, described his way-too-early prediction of who would meet in the title game as the “same song, different day.” McFadden predicted that both UGA and Alabama will play for all the marbles for the third time since the playoff system was brought about.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO