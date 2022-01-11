The warmup starts today

The week starts off with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s. Our next chance of snow comes in tonight with more moderate snowfall for Tuesday. The snow will last until the beginning of the night. The middle part of the week will be cold with highs in the single digits. Temperatures warm into the teens just as we head into the weekend.
Watch out for some isolated slick spots as you’re heading out Monday morning. A few flurries, light snow showers and freezing rain passed over the state overnight and early in the morning. Meanwhile, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories still stretch from the Carolinas to Maine. This is the same system that slid around Indiana while impacting the Midwest and Tennessee Valley Friday and this weekend.
Comments / 0