We have reached the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL playoffs and the schedule is loaded with some fantastic matchups. Football fans will have a tantalizing slate of action — given the talent on the field, these games are meant to be played in the biggest of spotlights. Let’s take a look at what matchups are on the schedule for the NFL Divisional Round and when and where you can see them this weekend.

