This week, we start the first of our continuing coverage of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which begins later this month with 12 teams in India. This tournament doubles as the AFC regional 2023 Women's World Cup tournament, which Australia has already qualifier for as co-hosts. This week we look at Australia's squad for a pre-tournament camp in Dubai, UAE, then lay out the four teams in each of the three first round groups, as well as present the rosters and news for Vietnam, host side India and Chinese Taipei.

FIFA ・ 21 HOURS AGO