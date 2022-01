We’ve heard a lot about the ‘great resignation,’ a term used to describe the large number of employees who left their jobs during the pandemic. Many of those who resigned went on to pursue entrepreneurship. Have you decided you want to become your own boss? If business ownership is something you’ve been considering and is at the top of your to-do list for 2022, we have a few things you need to know.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO