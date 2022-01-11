ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Doudrop Earns WWE Raw Women's Title Match vs. Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble

By Doric Sam
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

WWE superstar Doudrop won a Triple Threat match against Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in the main event of Monday Night Raw to earn the right to...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
f4wonline.com

Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley segments set for WWE Raw

Segments involving Becky Lynch and Bobby Lashley have been announced for Monday's episode of Raw. Lynch will react to Doudrop becoming the next challenger for her Raw Women's Championship. Doudrop defeated Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match this past Monday to be confirmed as Lynch's Royal Rumble challenger.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (1/17/22): Bobby Lashley Takes On Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch Calls Out Doudrop + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch makes her way down to the ring as we see a video package of last week, where Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to secure her shot at Lynch's title in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Back in the ring Lynch welcomes us to 'the big time'. Lynch says the RAW women's division has never been hotter and like it or not, she's the reason for it. Lynch says the division is so hot that there's stars from the past such as Lita, Mickie James and the Bella Twins, who all are hoping to win the Royal Rumble and challenge the 'Van GOAT' at WrestleMania. Lynch says she's kindly given Doudrop a 'taste at the big-time' and the fans weren't clamoring for Doudrop to get a title match and she's [Lynch] the only reason Doudrop's getting a shot for the title because that's what she does...she makes people better and then beats them. Lynch says she does respect Doudrop's tenacity and she made a name for herself...but actually she didn't make a name for herself, somebody else did and out comes the aforementioned number one contender, Doudrop, who makes her way down to the ring. Doudrop says Becky didn't get her anything, she earned it herself. Doudrop says if that was Becky's plan all along, it was the biggest mistake she's ever made. Becky says she'll make sure Doudrop wins a match tonight, when they face Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag match. Bianca makes her way down to the ring and says she's the EST. of WWE and tells Doudrop that the only reason she has a title match is because Becky's so scared to give her a rematch, she cost her the number one contender's match last week. Bianca officially enters the Royal Rumble match and tells Becky that her time is coming because of it and she's going to main event WrestleMania...AGAIN and out comes Liv Morgan. Liv also officially enters the Royal Rumble match and says she's going to be the win the match and headline WrestleMania, not Bianca and she'll just be one of the 29 other women she will outlast in two weeks at the Royal Rumble. Doudrop tells Bianca and Liv to Shutup and asks for a referee to start their tag match...which is up next after the break.
WWE
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Piper Niven
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Charlotte Flair
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
411mania.com

Doudrop on Impressing Vince McMahon With Recent WWE Raw Match Against Bianca Belair

– During a recent appearance on the Wilde On podcast, WWE Superstar Doudrop discussed learning how a match between her and Bianca Belair, which was initially scheduled for five minutes, got an extension to take place over three segments, which apparently pleased Vince McMahon. The highlights are available below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
firstsportz.com

Updated list of superstars entering the Women’s Royal Rumble match

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most exciting matches in WWE history. But the thing that is more fascinating is the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is set to take place at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29, 2021.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Royal Rumble#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Raw Women#Smackdown
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
411mania.com

Update On Asuka’s Status With WWE Following Lengthy Absence

Asuka hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank, and a photo posted last August showed that her arm was in a sling. She also noted she had dental work done after a kick from Shayna Baszler knocked her teeth out. Neither she nor WWE ever confirmed any sort of injury, but she may be healed and on her way back.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 22 January – UFC 270 – Honda Center, AnaheimWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 11pm GMT (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the prelims following...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Unexpected Forbidden Door Entrant At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most anticipated shows of the year, and the show is less than two weeks away. Fans are expecting to see some surprises, and it was recently reported that WWE is considering the idea of using an unexpected forbidden door entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy