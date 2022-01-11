ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wood River Valley elk have a rough week getting entangled and trapped around area homes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a two-day period Fish and Game officers responded to four reports of elk becoming entangled in various materials or trapped in window wells in the southern Wood River Valley. The first report came on the morning of January 7, 2022 of a cow elk with some type of...

Post Register

Four Idaho elk trapped in window wells over the weekend

HAILEY, Idaho (CBS2) — Four elk were trapped or entangled in window wells over the weekend in Blaine Couty, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports. The first report IDFG got was of a cow elk with a disk stuck on its neck. Officers located the elk, but it had moved into a large herd, so they couldn't isolate it and remove the disk.
HAILEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
Rock Hill Herald

Elk gets trapped with rope and wooden posts tangled in antlers near Colorado school

An elk wandering Colorado with rope and wooden posts wrapped around its antlers became stuck in the woods near a high school, wildlife officials said. The bull elk had at least two long, wooden posts stuck on its head and rope tangled around its antlers when it was spotted, photos posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday, Jan. 11, show.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

One dies in Wood River fire

WOOD RIVER — One person is dead following an early Friday morning fire in Wood River. At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Wood River firefighters responded to a residence in the 400 block of Evans Street where one fatality was discovered. They were assisted at the scene by firefighters from East Alton, Roxana, Rosewood Heights and Edwardsville.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Herald and News

Skiing the Wood River Wetland

Three years ago, friends and I were hiking along trails in the Wood River Wetland when we wondered what it would be like to cross country ski the area in winter. The hike itself was subtly enjoyable, with frequent views of nearby marshes lining Agency Lake, the more distant Upper Klamath Lake, faraway Cascades peaks and, even better, an array of birdlife. What, we speculated, would it look like under a coating of snow while gliding along on skis.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Guests make the most of snowy season at Woods Valley Ski Area

A ski area in Oneida County is busy this winter as many people are making the most of the season. This is Chase Roesler’s first year working at Woods Valley Ski Area in Westernville. “I like it. It’s very enjoyable,” he said. “Just the environment, all the people, everybody...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
