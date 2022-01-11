Column | No, Tide: UGA denies Alabama a repeat national title

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
One of Clemson's transfers revealed Saturday where he will continue his playing career. Receiver Frank Ladson Jr. took to social media to announce he will be staying in the ACC. Ladson is headed to Miami, (...)
Ask not how Alabama let a national title get away Monday night. Ask how Alabama was able to make yet another run. After winning the national championship a year ago, Alabama sent 10 players into the NFL draft — eight going in the first two rounds alone. In mortal America, that translates to a fall from grace — see LSU/2020, Clemson/2021.
Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk
Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason.
The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years.
As Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg look at transferring away from the USC football program, it appears as if they have a couple destinations in mind. One of the most interesting quarterbacks in this round of transfers is apparently getting close to making a decision. Jaxson Dart, who decided to transfer away from the USC football program after Lincoln Riley was hired, has trimmed his list of possible transfer destinations to a couple schools, according to a report from On3.
With the offseason a couple of weeks old now, The Clemson Insider is pondering some of the most pressing on-field questions for Clemson’s football program as the Tigers wipe the slate clean and start fresh in (...)
Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
Clemson has recently been in contact with a highly-touted offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, as the Tigers hope to visit with him in the near future. Thayer Academy (Brockton, MA.) four-star (...)
Derion Kendrick didn't finish his collegiate career at Clemson, but he hasn't forgotten about the people associated with the place that he spent most of it. Kendrick, who was part of Georgia's national (...)
Although the title of this article, It’s a new Day at OSU, is in obvious reference to Ryan Day, it can be interpreted in two different ways. I say it is a new Day at the Ohio State football program because Ryan Day is showing a much different, tougher mindset this offseason compared to last. He did not like what he saw during the 2021 season and has really cleaned house and revamped his coaching staff.
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
A transfer running back will not be part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and there is uncertainty — though not finality — about the chances he joins the program in the future.
Texas A&M transfer running back Deondre Jackson, who just verbally committed to Nebraska on Tuesday and was originally expected to be a midyear enrollee, confirmed to the Journal Star that he will not be at UNL this spring.
