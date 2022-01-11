ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't penny pinch our elderly citizens

Times Daily
 6 days ago

I’m a senior citizen and have Medicare with blue...

www.timesdaily.com

chronicle99.com

Will Senior Citizens Get $1400 Stimulus Checks in 2022?

As inflation continues to surge among rising cases of Omicron, the third stimulus checks round seem to have done little to save people from financial distress. With decreasing avenues of income, people are now hoping that the government sends in more aid in the form of the fourth round of stimulus checks. Being hit the hardest amid the pandemic due to limited income, senior citizens are also among the people pushing for stimulus payments for themselves.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Will There Be A Fourth Stimulus Check For Social Security Beneficiaries?

As per as.com, more than 169 million stimulus checks were given out to approved Americans in the third round, and some are calling for a fourth as inflation continues to bite. The fear of Omicron, a more contagious covid-19 strain, has scared markets and triggered a new wave of infection.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 in Stimulus Payments Will Automatically Deposit in Your Account With $2,000 in New Cash Requests

As part of the fourth wave of stimulus payments, a large stimulus check will be automatically deposited into the accounts of select Americans around the country this week. Californians are due to get their final wave of stimulus money in the coming weeks. In late December, 180,000 payments totaling $127 million were sent out, with the majority of the funds expected to arrive by the end of January. As part of the state of California’s pandemic response program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times Daily

MLK, Jr. Tribute

When Carlton Hamilton Jr. thinks about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he also thinks about his dad, The Rev. C.D. Hamilton, who pastored Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Barton until his death, and who was a very influential member of the Civil Rights Movement. Support local journalism reporting on your...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Play Therapy

Children do not use words to express themselves; they use play, said Dr. Amy Davis, president of the Alabama Association for Play Therapy. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
KIDS
Times Daily

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

LONDON (AP) — Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. Support...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Law.com

Respect for Our Elders Is a Good Thing in the Legal World

I've begun to reflect on the sometimes touchy issue of how we treat our elders, who can teach us a lot. I enjoyed Christmas dinner this year with three wonderful ladies “of a certain age”; one, a few months shy of her 100th birthday and her two friends a bit younger. I was struck by their warm friendship and nurturing support of each other, as when two of them read the menu to their friend who was near blind. They got to giggling when she ordered a “gargantuan” shrimp cocktail, realizing, as the poor waitress did not, that she was poking gentle fun at the venue which had described it on the menu as “colossal.” Their dignity and manners were awesome, and the flashes of wit and wordplay made for a lovely meal.
SOCIETY
KYMA News 11

Local health care provider reacts to new vaccine mandate

Places like Sunset Health have been trying for months to get the public vaccinated. However, the Supreme Courts decision to mandate vaccines for healthcare employees has them getting ready to get their own workers the shot. The post Local health care provider reacts to new vaccine mandate appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Don’t Let Big Money Steal Our Schools

I’m a parent with 20 years of experience as a San Francisco public school teacher and principal. Since the pandemic started, I’ve visited dozens of schools and talked with hundreds of parents, students and educators. This is the toughest year I’ve ever seen, with so many young people behind in their education and suffering from mental health challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Can You Get Reinfected The COVID-19 Omicron Variant?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Nearly 1,700 people spent their MLK day in Sacramento standing in line for a COVID-19 test. Many of those people who waited in line voiced a whole lot of confusion. Can you get reinfected with omicron? And is the variant on the rise, or is it going down? Incredibly long lines formed at the Liberty Towers church in Sacramento on Monday. “Today’s been about a three-hour wait,” mom Patty Mahon said Monday. This mom came to make sure her kids were safe to travel. Site leader Megan Burgess says that by days end, they’ll administer 1,600-1,700 COVID-19 tests and hear almost as many questions. “I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Our View: You don’t need a mandate to care about your neighbors

Last week, the Routt County Board of Commissioners decided against implementing a countywide mask mandate. COVID-19 infections are soaring to new levels, but the rapidly rising cases haven’t led to higher hospitalization rates — at least not locally. Add to that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
CNET

The child care tax credit doubles this year: Now you can claim up to $16,000

Tax season officially starts Jan. 24, and big changes to the child and dependent care credit in 2021 mean that parents and caregivers could see a large increase in their tax refunds this year. The child and dependent care credit lets taxpayers directly reduce their taxes by the amount spent on expenses related to child or dependent care. The credit applies to day care, babysitters or care-related transportation.
INCOME TAX
Sentinel

Stimulus Checks 2022: When Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get $1,400

In the first few weeks of 2022, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) put pressure on Congress to pass another $1,400 one-time stimulus payment for Social Security for seniors. This is due to the confusion that has arisen in the United States as a result of an increase in Corona cases since the advent of the new, milder Omicron form. This payout would be akin to a 4th stimulus check.
INCOME TAX

