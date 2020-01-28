European Parliament President David Sassoli talked to CNN's Nina dos Santos in 2020

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has been fined €10,000 (£8,350) for inciting racial hatred by calling child migrants “thieves, rapists and murderers”. The 63-year-old former political commentator was not present at the Paris criminal court on Monday as the verdict was delivered. Judges said he risked a prison sentence if he failed to pay the fine. Mr Zemmour said he would appeal the ruling.His lawyer Olivier Pardo said the presidential contender would not attend the court “in order to prevent the judicial compound from turning into a non-stop TV news studio”.Mr Zemmour, who has two previous convictions on similar...
An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez took aim at President Joe Biden on Sunday, claiming his 'disastrous' policies are driving Hispanic voters out of the Democratic Party. She made the comments in an interview with Fox & Friends, less than a year until the midterm elections that will decide who...
Ukrainian prosecutors on Monday requested $35 million in bail for former leader Petro Poroshenko after his return to the ex-Soviet country earlier in the day despite facing arrest on treason charges. Prosecutors have accused Poroshenko of working on the scheme with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, a friend of Putin's who is also facing treason and terrorism charges.
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday returned to Ukraine to face court on treason charges he believes are politically motivated. At the Kyiv airport, where he arrived on a flight from Warsaw on Monday morning, Poroshenko was greeted by several thousand cheering supporters. Some carried banners reading “We need democracy,” and “Stop repressions.”From the airport, Poroshenko is expected to head straight to court, which will rule on whether to remand him in custody pending investigation and trial. A prosecutor has alleged that Poroshenko, owner of the Roshen confectionery empire and one of Ukraine’s richest businessmen, was involved in...
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that she has canceled her in-person appointments at the European Parliament this week after her driver tested positive for COVID-19.Von der Leyen said she was already in Strasbourg, France, for the plenary when she was told of the news and immediately headed back to European Union headquarters in Brussels She faced a heavy program in Strasbourg over the next three days, including attending a solemn remembrance for David Sassoli the European Parliament president, who died last week. She was also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and preside over the College of EU Commissioners for their weekly meeting. “Regretfully, I must therefore cancel my participation” to the legislative session, she tweeted.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More EU flag drapes coffin of Sassoli, head of bloc's parliamentFrance takes EU reins with push for more sovereigntyWhy are millions of people not yet vaccinated against coronavirus?
GENEVA (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping called Monday for greater world cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to discard a “Cold-War mentality” at a time of rising geopolitical tensions — a not-so-veiled swipe at the United States. The Chinese leader […]
The Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny said Monday he did not regret returning to Russia a year ago, despite his jailing and a historic crackdown on the opposition. On his return to Russia, Navalny was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.
A Turkish court on Monday extended the detention of a civil society leader, ignoring a deadline from Europe's top human rights body to release him, in a case that has hurt Ankara's ties with the West.
The 64-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Osman Kavala, has been held without a conviction since October 2017 for allegedly financing a wave of 2013 anti-government protests and playing a role in an attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
But an Istanbul court on Monday turned down a motion from Kavala's defence for him to be released. And the court set a new hearing for February 21.
The case is souring Turkey's ties with its traditional Western allies.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections are some 10 months away, but President Joe Biden's administration and allies already foresee a possible scenario in which Republicans take the House of Representatives, the Senate, or both, and launch a series of investigations and attempts to impeach the president.
Germany s justice minister on Monday launched a drive to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services, a provision that he said is untenable. The move is the first of several liberal social policies planned by Chancellor Olaf Scholz s governing coalition, which took office last month. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right party, now in opposition, had defended the criminal code's paragraph 219a, that bans advertising abortions. It carries a fine or prison sentence of up to two years.Under a compromise in 2019, Merkel’s government left the ban formally in place but...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
MIAMI — When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went on a top political podcast last week, he panned the Covid lockdowns former President Donald Trump encouraged early in the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks made for irresistible headlines — the two GOP heavyweights and possible 2024 contenders were feuding. Just days...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping threatened on Monday that a confrontation with China would only result in “catastrophic consequences.”. During a speech before the virtual-only Davos World Economic Forum, Xi said the world needs to move away from what he called a “Cold War mentality.”. “Our world today is...
In August 2018, CNN discovered that a White House speechwriter, Darren Beattie, spoke at a conference alongside well-known white nationalists. He was asked to resign, but he refused, prompting the Republican White House to fire Beattie soon after. But as regular readers may recall, Team Trump wasn't quite done with...
