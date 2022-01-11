Travis Denning Celebrates by Shotgunning a…White Claw?

Did you catch Jordan Davis‘ recent appearance on The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon?. Jordan shares what it was like for him to get the invite to appear on the late night talk show, “You know, that’s one of those calls that you want, I mean that’s a major, you know what Fallon has done for so many musicians, the spotlight that he’s able to shine on songs and up and coming talent. So, just to really be honest with you, to have my name in that running is pretty crazy, much less to get the call to come and do it. I’m grateful for the opportunity,”

