On Wednesday, a London-based financial technology firm Checkout.com had issued a statement saying that the UK-based fintech giant’s valuation had more than doubled up to a whopping $40 billion in less than a year. In point of fact, latest statement from Checkout.com followed a latest fundraising campaign that had raised a stark upsum of $1 billion, while a swathe of new alongside existing investors ranging from Altimeter to Dragoneer to Qatar Investment Authority, had taken part in the fundraising campaign.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO