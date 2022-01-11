Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a 'moral obligation'

People with learning disabilities and early people with dementia are being denied vaccines by anti-vaxxer carers and families, as concerns are raised over gaps in the NHS’s oversight over this group.Several reports have been received by The Independent warning some vulnerable people who lack mental capacity, such as those with severe learning disabilities, are being denied vaccines by carers and family members. Legal experts have raised concerns that healthcare professionals are failing to challenge these refusals, while in some cases where the decision is challenged, it is taking months to reach the Court of Protection.One senior GP leader has suggested...
