Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a 'moral obligation'

A leading public health expert says Oklahomans need to consider more than just themselves when weighing whether or not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "Think about the people you're around," University of Oklahoma chief COVID officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said during a virtual press briefing Thursday. "It's part of our, what I would call, 'community obligation' to be vaccinated. It's not about me, it's about who I could give the virus to in the community who may not be able to fight off the infection. So please think about that."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO