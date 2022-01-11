ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care a 'moral obligation'

By Nicole Winfield Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — Pope Francis suggested Monday that getting vaccinated against the coronavirus was a “moral obligation"...

