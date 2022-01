New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promotional artwork offers new looks at the villain in the new year's first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. This art follows the film's first trailer's debut and poster reveal. Previous promotional artwork offered new looks at Doctor Strange and Baron Mordo. The film's villain is Gargantos, though some assumed he was Doctor Strange's better-known enemy Shuma-Gorath. In the Marvel Comics universe, Gargantos' only significant appearance is in a 1969 issue of Sub-Mariner. Despite the name, Gargantos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks more like Shuma-Gorath. He also seems to fill a similar role as a multiverse threat rather than an aquatic one. The name change may be due to rights issues. Though Shuma-Gorathfirst appeared as a Doctor Strange antagonist in Marvel Premiere #10 in 1973, his name comes from Robert E. Howard's short story "The Curse of the Golden Skull."

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO