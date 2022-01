The oil market is in good shape. In our years of analyzing the oil market, we've come to a really simple conclusion: Let the market tell us just how healthy the market is. You don't need to make any assumptions in the oil market. There are thousands of sophisticated oil traders trying to gun each other down just for a few pennies on each barrel. So our job is really just trying to analyze how healthy or unhealthy the oil market really is.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO