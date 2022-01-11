ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power outage affects trading at LME - Bloomberg News

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A power shutdown at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Trading, which was due to re-open at 9 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable, and the last trades conducted on all six base metals were before 2:00 a.m. Shanghai time, the report said. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

