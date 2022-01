In just a couple of years, Shopify has become the leading online shopping platform. It has become something of an anti-Amazon, helping small and large retailers worldwide run successful online stores with minimal effort. Although Shopify makes everything easy, there’s a lot you can do to improve the SEO of your online shop. In this Shopify SEO ultimate guide, we’ll help you on the right track. In addition, we’ll also tell you what the best SEO app for Shopify is!

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO