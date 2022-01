A transfer running back is no longer expected part of Nebraska's spring recruiting class and his future with the program is in doubt. The Texas A&M transfer running back is no longer expected to attend NU this spring, a source told the Journal Star on Saturday, though the running back himself disputed that notion. Jackson on Saturday tweeted, "Lol forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me I...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO