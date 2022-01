Do you think you can spot a scam? Even the savviest online shopper may fall for a tactic the FBI is warning people about. A letter arrives in your mailbox that appears to be from a company you've done business with. Inside the envelope is a message thanking you for your business and says due to your support and patronage, the company has included an Amazon or Best Buy gift card. It also includes a very small USB device which, the letter states, you should insert into a computer to claim your gift card.

