Face-Melting with Guavatron and Zero Context

Rush Guitarist Alex Lifeson Debuts New Band Envy of None. Alex Lifeson, the co-founding guitarist of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rock band Rush, has announced that has formed a new band, Envy Of None. The collective of musicians includes three Canadians including Alex Lifeson, bassist Andy Curran (Coney Hatch), recording engineer, and guitarist Alfio Annibalini, along with American vocalist Maiah Wynne, who have spent the past six months in the studio and have released the band’s first works; debut single, “Liar” which is part of the upcoming release of the self-titled album set for April 8. The song features a dark deep guitar undertone with Wynne’s cathedral mezzo-soprano voice that blends in part indie and folk rock and synth-rock to create a fusion sound above the rock bed of Lifeson’s guitar riffs.
