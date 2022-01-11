ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face-Melting with Guavatron and Zero Context

musicfestnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUAVATRON: You say that every time. It was a dynamic double-header at Dunedin Brewery on Friday, January 7, as Guavatron came from West Palm Beach to grapple with Zero Context, the improvisation experiment of Michael Lyn Bryant, one of several he assembles from time to time. Bryant is also proprietor of...

musicfestnews.com

Comments / 0

