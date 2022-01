While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect for high schoolers, college students and professionals. If you’re debating which note-taking tablet with stylus compatibility is right for you, consider whether you’re...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO