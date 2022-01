PORTLAND, Ore. — On January 29, 2020, Christine Sinclair cemented her place among her sport's greatest. She'd earned that place long before. But one year ago, the world truly took notice. With her 23rd-minute goal against St. Kitts and Nevis, Canada’s captain passed Abby Wambach, claimed a record long-held by Mia Hamm, and became the greatest scorer in international soccer history. Since then, the world has been catching up, but with that 185th international goal, Sinclair gained more access to a conversation she should be defining: Is she the greatest of all time?

