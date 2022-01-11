ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Anders Lee: Points in five straight games

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lee has six goals and two assists in...

www.cbssports.com

College basketball rankings: Auburn's body of work earns Tigers No. 1 spot over Gonzaga in Top 25 And 1

Auburn and Gonzaga will be No. 1 and No. 2 in some order when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday. Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers — among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history.
winterhawks.com

Hawks stretch point streak to seven straight on Saturday

SOG: POR (45) – TC (21) PP: POR (1/5) – TC (0/2) Saves: Giannuzzi (20/21) – Avakyan (44/45) TC – 4:35 – Second Period – Jake Sloan (14) from Tyson Greenway and Parker Bell. POR – 9:40 – Second Period – Luca Cagnoni (4)...
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Bruins Follow Darryl Sutter Model To Fifth-Straight Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points after the Boston Bruins racked up their fifth-straight victory with a 4-3 overtime win over the Nashville Predators at TD Garden Saturday:. GOLD STAR: Bruins And Preds. That was playoff hockey in January! If you can name me a better game the...
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Five-game, seven-point streak

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Blues. Matthews' assist came on a set play in the face-off circle early in the first. If you can find footage of it, you'll see he had turned his bottom hand over at the dot, signaling a pull back was coming. But Matthews fooled Ryan O'Reilly and pounded a hard shot right at Jordan Binnington, who made the save but left the puck in the crease for Michael Bunting to drill it home. Matthews then tied the game up 5-5 on the power play with his 25th goal of the season. Matthews has goals in four straight games and points in five straight.
Columbian

Five straight goals lift Winterhawks over Kamloops

Aidan Litke scored twice and Taylor Gauthier made 25 saves as the Portland Winterhawks rattled off five consecutive goals to knock off the Kamloops Blazers 5-2 at the VMC on Sunday. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Hawks rattled off three unanswered goals to take a 3-2...
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
