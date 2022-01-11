ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Malaysia's Petronas, Shell unit partner to explore carbon capture and storage

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) on Tuesday signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the Southeast...

Accelerated Carbon Capture Initiatives

'Carbon America' is the first vertically integrated carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) super developer in the ever-growing carbon capture industry. On December 14th, Carbon America announced several high-profile financial backers that contributed a total of $30 million to fund its carbon capture technology. Some of these investors include the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and ArcTern Ventures.
Shell Malaysia forges partnerships to expedite energy transition

Less than a year into his new role, Shell Malaysia chairman Ivan Tan has set his sights firmly on steering the oil and gas company on a transformational journey to become a net zero emissions energy business. Stressing that Shell plays a significant role in meeting the energy needs of...
Scottish Government offers to put £80m towards carbon capture project

The Scottish Government are offering up to £80 million in funding for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project known as the Scottish Cluster.However, ministers in Edinburgh say the UK Government must provide more clarity on their support for the project.Under the scheme, emissions would be drawn from the North Sea and the refinery in Grangemouth via pipelines and stored at a facility in Aberdeenshire.In October, it was announced the Scottish Cluster would likely come in the second phase of the UK’s CCS sequencing process, after it was decided that the first facilities would be built on the Humber and...
McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture

McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia's national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia’s national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies. McDermott said that it...
Community Forces Shell to Halt Oil Exploration Off South Africa Coast

Community campaigners have forced oil giant Royal Dutch Shell to stop its hunt for oil along South Africa’s still relatively pristine Wild Coast. “Shell will be forced to halt oil exploration in vital whale breeding grounds along South Africa’s eastern coastline after a local court blocked the controversial project,” reports the Guardian.
Petronas and Shell in CCS Collaboration

Petronas has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement with Sarawak Shell Berhad. Petronas has announced that it has signed a joint study and collaboration agreement (JSCA) with Sarawak Shell Berhad to explore opportunities and project collaborations in carbon capture and storage (CCS) to help provide CO2 storage solutions in Malaysia.
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
Energy Industry
PETRONAS delivers Hiroshima Gas' first carbon neutral LNG cargo

This carbon neutral LNG delivery also augurs well with Hiroshima Gas’ management philosophy to be a company trusted by the communities it serves. PETRONAS Vice President of LNG Marketing & Trading, Shamsairi Ibrahim said, “We are proud to grow our 16-year relationship by being Hiroshima Gas’ chosen partner for their first carbon neutral LNG cargo. Providing cleaner energy solutions through carbon offsets will not only positively impact the LNG industry but will also create sustainable value for businesses, societies and the world at large.”
Petronas makes additional gas discovery offshore Malaysia

The Hadrah-1 well encountered gas in a 200m thick sequence of high-quality sandstone and carbonate reservoirs. Malaysian oil and gas firm Petronas’ subsidiary Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) has announced a gas discovery in Block SK411, offshore Malaysia, after drilling the Hadrah-1 well. The Hadrah-1 wildcat exploration well is...
Energy boss: Wind farm contracts make Scotland world leader in floating turbines

Scotland and the UK can become a leader in floating offshore wind farms, the boss of one of the biggest renewable energy producers in the UK has said.ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson hailed the development of two new ground-breaking wind farms.Instead of being attached to the seabed, they will float on the surface of the water – something that opens up many more square miles of sea to development.The company was awarded the rights to develop the two floating wind farms, the first of their kind in the world, in a new round of awards from Crown Estate Scotland.Contracts worth...
Green hydrogen is coming - and these Australian regions are well placed to build our new export industry

You might remember hearing a lot about green hydrogen last year, as global pressure mounted on Australia to take stronger action on climate change ahead of the COP26 Glasgow summit last November. The government predicts green hydrogen exports and domestic use could be worth up to A$50 billion within 30 years, helping the world achieve deep decarbonisation. But how close are we really to a green hydrogen industry? And which states are best placed to host it? My research shows that as of next year, and based on where the cheapest renewables are, the best places to produce...
17 projects awarded £700m in contracts for offshore wind farms

Contracts worth almost £700 million have been awarded to 17 projects for new offshore wind farms along Scotland’s coasts.Crown Estate Scotland was charged with overseeing the ScotWind Leasing bidding process, which received 74 applications from energy firms.The final awards, which include contracts with Scottish Power Shell SSE and BP, total £699.2 million.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday was “possibly one of the most significant days in energy and industrial terms that Scotland has seen for a very, very long time”.Today, we’ve announced the results of ScotWind, the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in a decade. This is...
Why aren't we going full steam with carbon capture?

As early as 2005, carbon capture and storage was identified by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as one of the solutions for tackling climate change. So why aren't we going full steam with carbon capture?. Read the explanation from professor Erling Stenby. He his head of department...
Shell Malaysia’s new 180kW charging network can charge your EV from 0-80% in 30 minutes

Shell just announced their new High Performance Charging (HPC) network and they claim that it’s Southeast Asia’s first cross-border 180kW charging network. It’s launching in Singapore and Malaysia and there will be a total of six Shell stations with 12 HPC stations along the North-South Expressway. This project is done in collaboration with Porsche with exclusive deals for Taycan buyers.
Crude Oil Prices Edge Lower as Libyan Output Returns; Chinese Demand Eyed

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices edged lower in relatively quiet trade on Monday, against the backdrop of a U.S. holiday and data on Friday suggesting that the market has fully priced in a rebound in demand once the current wave of Covid-19 ends in the northern hemisphere. By 9 AM...
