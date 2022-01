Charlie Munger’s famous quote, “Show me the incentives, and I will show you the outcome,” is only half of the story. It ignores, or maybe is a misdirection from, the real brilliance of Munger and his partner Warren Buffet, designing metrics that shape positive incentives. Figuring out the right metrics to reward — metrics that align with the interests of the business and that are difficult to game — is the hard part. What comes next is easy.

