ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

By Bob Condotta The Seattle Times (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 7 days ago

Geno Smith, the Seahawks' backup quarterback the past three years, was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and then released, according to King County District Court records. Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and released at 9:27 a.m., documents show. No other details were immediately available....

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Seattle#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Report: Jerod Mayo To Interview For Broncos Head Coaching Position

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is officially over, which means it’s job interview season for Jerod Mayo. That journey will begin in earnest this week, as the Patriots’ inside linebackers coach will be interviewing for the vacant job in Denver, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. #Patriots defensive assistant and de facto coordinator Jerod Mayo will interview for the vacant #Broncos head coach job in the middle of this week. As of now, that’s his only request, but expect 1 or 2 more this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022 Mayo — who may not actually be the de factor defensive coordinator, as Bill Belichick has referenced calls made by his son, Steve, throughout the year — is also expected to be a “leading candidate” for the vacant Texans job. Mayo’s in just his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, after an eight-season playing career in New England. The Patriots’ defense has ranked first, 15th, and fourth in yards allowed during Mayo’s three years on the staff. The Broncos went 19-30 over the past three years under Vic Fangio.
NFL
Idaho Press

MIKE PRATER: There's one smart landing spot for Moore — and it's obvious

We all have prized possessions, and we protect them at all costs. We think about them in times of reflection, and strategize silly (but serious) scenarios in our minds: “If the house catches fire, what’s the first thing I’d grab?’’ Me? The marble-shaped crystal that contains a small handful of my father’s ashes. You? Think...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy