Justin Hurwitz Sues For Profits from `La La Land' Live Shows

By City News Service
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Oscar-winning composer of the score to ``La La Land'' sued William Morris Endeavor Entertainment LLC today, alleging that the agency shorted him out of the profits of a series of live performances based on the 2016 film that starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Justin Hurwitz's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges that WME had a conflict of interest because it produced the shows while also serving as Hurwitz's agent. Hurwitz also alleges that WME put its interests ahead of his and engaged in constructive fraud, negligent misrepresentation, negligence, breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and seeks unspecified damages.

``This action stems from WME's shocking conduct, whereby the talent agency sought to squeeze extra profit out of its client, the renowned composer Justin Hurwitz, behind his back in violation of its ethical and fiduciary duties to him,'' the suit states.

Hurwitz seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. A WME representative issued a statement regarding the lawsuit, saying Hurwitz's claims lacked merit and that WME ``intends to vigorously defend itself.''

Hurwitz trusted WME to look out for his best interests and to help maximize his potential earnings, but the composer found out instead that the agency ``had been deceiving him -- not only pocketing what should have been his earnings, but also lying to his face about it,'' the suit alleges.

Part of WME's representation of Hurwitz included negotiating live-to- film performance opportunities for Hurwitz, in which the agency was obligated to act in the composer's best interests, the suit states.

``Yet, after Hurwitz won Academy Awards for best original score and best original song for `City of Stars' for `La La Land,' WME decided to monetize such live-to-film performances, not for Hurwitz, but for itself,'' the suit states.

After convincing Hurwitz to spend months of work adapting his score into a live-to-film concert, WME ``repeatedly lied about how much money they were set to make from the tour, convincing Hurwitz to accept a minimal piece of the pie,'' the suit states.

As each performance was booked, Hurwitz frequently requested to conduct upcoming sessions, but WME said there was not enough money to hire him, according to the suit.

``In fact, on the occasions Hurwitz was even offered the promised opportunity to conduct his own score, the amount of pay was actually constrained because WME and/or Endeavor Content was taking a fixed profit from every single `La La Land in Concert' performance,'' according to the suit.

The 36-year-old, Los Angeles-born Hurwitz is now represented by Creative Artists Agency.

Comments / 0

 

TODAY.com

Watch makeup-free Michelle Obama do a birthday dance for cake

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday makeup-free, dancing, and ready to eat all the cake. "Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," the best-selling author wrote in an Instagram post commemorating her birthday. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."
THEATER & DANCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Oscar Winner Of All Time

The first Academy Awards were given out in 1929 based on voting by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). What was a private dinner to host the awards ceremony has now become a public spectacle viewed by millions of people each year, in a television show that goes on for […]
MOVIES
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

Tuesday, Jan. 18 “Great Performances: The Broadway Revival,” 9 p.m., PBS. Right now, Adrienne Warren is starring as Emmett Till’s mother in an ABC mini-series that concludes Thursday, Before that, she drew raves in a Tina Turner musical … until COV ID closed Broadway, “It crushed me,” she says here. After a 19-month break, the show returned … and she had to relearn everything. “It was hilarious,” she says, “and also terrifying.” She’s one of many people...
TV & VIDEOS
artsy.net

LA Art Show 2022

Public Days: January 20-23 Artsy Extended Run: January 24-February 5. The LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, is excited to be returning to the LA Convention Center with new and exciting programming just 6 months after their last event. This kick-off to the city’s 2022 art season comes on the heels of an incredibly successful summer return to live events. LA’s largest and …
VISUAL ART
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

