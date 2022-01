There is a lot of buzz about Jerami Grant being traded before the deadline. However, a new report claims the Detroit Pistons are not really fired up about getting rid of him. There has been a lot of talk, like a ton, about Pistons forward Jerami Grant getting traded before the February 10 NBA trade deadline. However, there is a new report that Detroit might want to keep the 6-foot-9 Olympic gold medal winner around.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO