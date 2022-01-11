National Day Of ...

They say it takes at least 66 days to form a new habit, and if you are already breaking your new years resolutions, have no fear. You may just need a better goal. January is National Hobby Month and if you’ve never thought of hobbies as part of your selfcare routine why not start today? This is your chance to explore what brings you a little bit of joy each day. And consider this, indulging in something you love to do isn’t just good for you, its good for those around you too. With this in mind, its time to try something new.

