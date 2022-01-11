ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friends Day. • Shop for Travel Day — Second Tuesday in January. • National Use Your Gift Card Day — Third Saturday in January. Sunday, Jan. 16. • National Fig Newton Day....

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fruitcake Toss Day

One of the best selling foods during the holiday season is fruitcake. Its also one of the most disliked and chances are good, this eyesore is still staring you in the face. The people of Manitou Springs, Colorado have a solution. For the last 20 years they’ve hosted an event that gives folks a chance to work out their seasonal frustrations by hurling this leftover into the sky. That’s right, people come from near and far to beat up on fruitcakes by flinging them either by hand, cannon, or giant slingshot.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
MLK Day – National Day of Community Service

“He freed alotta people but it seems the good they die young. I just looked around and he’s gone.” Dr. Martin Luther King stands alongside Abraham Lincoln and George Washington as the only Americans whose birthdays are nationally celebrated. He is closely yoked with Abraham Lincoln in that they both fought for the rights of their black brethren and were both assassinated because their love for ALL humankind brought out the hate in others. Imagine!
BUFFALO, NY
Martin Luther King
Jamaican Diaspora invited to join National Day of Prayer

Jamaicans in Miami invite members of the Diaspora to join with those at home to participate in the National Day of Prayer on Tuesday, January 11, which will observe human trafficking prevention and bring awareness to the crime. A press release from the Office of the Consul General says under...
MIAMI, FL
Omicron Surge Prompts MLK Day Event Revisions, Cancellations Around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Outdoor and in-person events organized by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation will be postponed until 2023 because of the potential spread of the omicron variant. Leaders gathered online with community members all weekend to honor the legacy of King and to highlight the relevance his message still holds in the current political climate. “For us, ‘Toward Justice’ has to do with confronting those ills that are determined to counteract the dignity of every human being,” said Aaron Grizzell, executive director of the foundation. “We’re going to spend our entire year in that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Trivia Day

If you’ve ever attended quiz night at a local pub, you know how exciting trivia can be. The answers to questions like, “What snack did monks invent?” or, “What is a group of squirrels called?” might even hold the key to cash and prizes. In the early days of television, trivia was all the rage. Quiz shows were so popular that when news broke about cheating on the shows, it became national news and Congress held hearings to get to the bottom of things.
LIFESTYLE
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hobby Month

They say it takes at least 66 days to form a new habit, and if you are already breaking your new years resolutions, have no fear. You may just need a better goal. January is National Hobby Month and if you’ve never thought of hobbies as part of your selfcare routine why not start today? This is your chance to explore what brings you a little bit of joy each day. And consider this, indulging in something you love to do isn’t just good for you, its good for those around you too. With this in mind, its time to try something new.
CELEBRATIONS
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Ratification Day

We nearly missed the official founding of our nation because people couldn’t show up on time. The United States colonies signed the Treaty of Paris to end the war with England on September 3, 1783. They were then given 6 months to ratify the agreement and send it back to England to make it official.
POLITICS

