Calamos Investment Team Outlooks, January 2022

With us now getting two, not one, Social Security check, our income needs from investments changed drastically. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) COVID-19, like other viruses, could be with us for a long time. Changing expectations, especially when a new variant was discovered, rocked the markets, in particular stocks of companies heavily dependent on an unrestricted economy. More pressure was added when it became apparent that inflation wasn't "transitory", but a problem that the Fed needed to tackle. By year-end, the Fed was starting to taper off and expectations were for a possible three rate hikes in 2022. Of course, these have resulted in concerns about bubbles bursting and asset prices suffering in the new year. Worse case is for another "lost decade" of investment returns!

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO