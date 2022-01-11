ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Calamos Investment Team Outlooks, January 2022

Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, we expect the US economy will continue to grow, benefiting from robust consumer activity and a healthy corporate sector. Introduction from John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer. During the fourth quarter, the global economy extended its impressive but complicated recovery. By and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

My 2021 Investment Strategy And Performance Review

With us now getting two, not one, Social Security check, our income needs from investments changed drastically. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) COVID-19, like other viruses, could be with us for a long time. Changing expectations, especially when a new variant was discovered, rocked the markets, in particular stocks of companies heavily dependent on an unrestricted economy. More pressure was added when it became apparent that inflation wasn't "transitory", but a problem that the Fed needed to tackle. By year-end, the Fed was starting to taper off and expectations were for a possible three rate hikes in 2022. Of course, these have resulted in concerns about bubbles bursting and asset prices suffering in the new year. Worse case is for another "lost decade" of investment returns!
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Investment#War Economy#Index Fund#Gross Domestic Product#Founder#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Seekingalpha.com

ARK Innovation ETF: Cathie Could Turn It Around, But Only With A Strategy Pivot

The ARK Innovation ETF has suffered a severe drawdown and is now close to erasing its COVID-era gains. After falling all through 2021, ARKK posted yet another decline in the first half of January, falling 17.27% in a mere 14 days. The selloff was due to a combination of severe outflows and an organic decline in the fund’s holdings. In 2022 to-date, ARKK has seen $154 million in net outflows, a weak start to what fund manager Cathie Wood had hoped would be a banner year.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asia shares mostly rise moderately after US national holiday

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S. The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%. Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia rose in early trading, but shares fell in South Korea. U.S. futures edged higher. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day. Japan’s central bank’s super-easy monetary policy had been expected to stay unchanged for the time being, as the nation grapples with surging cases of COVID...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

FSTA: Consumer Staples Dashboard For January

The tobacco industry has excellent scores in value, quality, and momentum. This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
STOCKS
Cook County Record

Morgan Lewis Adds Four-lawyer Investment Funds Team in Chicago

Morgan Lewis issued the following announcement on Jan. 10. Morgan Lewis has bolstered its private investment fund capabilities and its Chicago office with the addition of a four-lawyer team anchored by partners Zeke Johnson and Brian Jacobson, along with associates Patrick Lucke and Jessica Parsons. Joining from Faegre Drinker, the team builds on Morgan Lewis’s 150-lawyer-strong global investment management team.
CHICAGO, IL
Seeking Alpha

Cyclical Outlook Key Takeaways: Investing In A Fast‑Moving Cycle

The robust global recovery continued in 2021, although unevenly across regions and sectors. Over the past year, much of the global economy transitioned quickly from an early cycle recovery to a mid-cycle expansion, and uncertainty has become an ongoing theme in markets, economies, and communities. In our January 2022 Cyclical...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range

USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (114.38) despite another uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the November low (112.53) as it fails to defend the opening range for January. USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to...
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

5 Blockchain NFT Games to Invest In January 2022

The cryptocurrency market has weathered another disappointing day. At $2.06 trillion, its total cap has fallen by around 0.6% in the past 24 hours. Most major coins have fallen along with it, with ethereum (ETH) and solana (SOL) down by 1.7% and 4%, respectively. However, when looking to the time when the market recovers, there’s one category of cryptocurrency that offers particular promise. This is the group of blockchain-based games, particularly those involving the use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These had a very strong end to 2021, and it’s likely that they’ll be among the biggest movers once a new rally begins. As such, here’s our pick of the 5 blockchain NFT games to invest in right now.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bill Gross Releases Investment Outlook, ” Keep On Pickin’ On”

Legendary bond and fixed income investor William H. (Bill) Gross today released a new Investment Outlook, “Keep On Pickin’ On”. In his first Investment Outlook of 2022, Mr. Gross writes about picking – both investments and the physical act. Notably, Mr. Gross believes that with high inflation for the foreseeable future, Treasury yields will remain low: “The most glaring observation I have is that in the face of 6%+ inflation and consumer expectations for at least 3% over the next five years, that the 10-year Treasury remains at 1.50%,” he writes. “Historically, 10-year Treasuries have traded at 2% above annualized CPI, but now? Well, the negative 150 basis points has never been seen except for a brief OPEC-driven period in the early 70’s.”
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest In (January 2022)

This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and are offering large discounts to their historical norms. The year 2021 was another bumper year for the stock market, especially the S&P 500, which gained 28.5% and beat...
STOCKS
Democrat-Herald

Mortgage Outlook: Rates May Stand Still in January

I predict that mortgage rates will stay about the same in January. They're more likely to dip modestly than to rise. The omicron variant of COVID-19 might exert its strongest impact on the U.S. economy and health care system in January, before easing up in February. I expect the economic effect of January's omicron wave to keep a lid on mortgage rates.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy