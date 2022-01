Now that it’s January in Florida, the weather is ideal to get out and enjoy nature. The temperatures are exactly right during the day, staying pleasant with low humidity and evenings are jacket-worthy with a slight breeze. Some might say we are right in the sweet spot of Florida’s amazing weather. If ever there was a time to pack a cooler, load up a tent, jump in the car and go, it is now. With over 175 state parks in the state of Florida and a number of beautiful local destinations, combined with prime weather, what are you waiting for? We’ve come up with ten reasons we should all do a little camping this winter.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO