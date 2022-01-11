Equinor: An Impressive Quarter

Earnings of First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) were mostly in line with my expectations for the last quarter of 2021; however, the bank reported lower interest expenses than I anticipated. Going forward, strong, double-digit loan growth will likely drive earnings. Meanwhile, the margin will likely increase only slightly despite the rising interest-rate environment. Due to the nature of its loan portfolio, First Republic Bank's net interest income is more sensitive to rate changes in the second year than the first year of a rate hike. Further, I'm expecting the provisioning to normalize this year, which will limit earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting First Republic Bank to report earnings of $8.39 per share in 2022, up 9% year-over-year. I have slightly revised down my earnings estimate for this year. The year-end target price is much higher than the current market price. Based on the valuation and the earnings outlook, I'm adopting a neutral rating on First Republic Bank.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO