Equinor: An Impressive Quarter

Cover picture for the articleEQNR reported third-quarter 2021 on October 27, 2021. Revenues and others were $23.264 billion, up from $11.339 billion the same quarter a year ago and up 33.2% sequentially. The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (EQNR) reported its third-quarter 2021 results on October 27, 2021. 3Q21 Snapshot. The company reported a third-quarter...

