Georgia State

Georgia Star LB Nakobe Dean Accidentally Wears Alabama National Champions Hat

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Nakobe Dean needed to make a quick wardrobe adjustment late Monday night.

It was a near-perfect night for Nakobe Dean and the Georgia defense on Monday.

Dean tallied four tackles in Georgia's 32-18 victory over Alabama to win the national championship, a victory cemented on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo in the game's final minutes. Dean celebrated with his teammates on the field postgame in Indianapolis, though there was a brief wardrobe issue for the star linebacker. Dean was shown wearing an Alabama national championship hat, likely given to him in some sort of mixup. Dean didn't seem to mind too much as he celebrated Georgia's first national title since the 1980 season.

Dean leaves behind quite the impressive legacy at Georgia if he declares for the 2022 NFL draft. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, and he was also given the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.

Fortunately, he had on the right hat by the time he got to his postgame press conference.

Perhaps we'll see Dean donning a Super Bowl champions hat in the next decade after a standout career with the Bulldogs.

