Tennis

Humans of Harker: Wisdom in WiSTEM

harkeraquila.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGesturing with her hands, Emily Zhou’s (12) eyes light up as she raves about the boundless beauties and mysteries of outer space with animated passion. Occasionally studying something in the distance or flashing a smile and breaking into bubbly laughter, even sitting there, Emily emanates a warm aura of kindness, passion...

harkeraquila.com

psychologytoday.com

Ancient Wisdom for the Stresses of Modern Life

Stoic ideas center on the fact that your mind controls your perception, and your perception governs whether your response is constructive. Often mischaracterized as emotionless, Stoics embraced positivity, reason, and gratitude, and devised techniques to thwart unproductive impulses. The Stoics strived for tranquility in life by mastering their emotional responses...
MENTAL HEALTH
harkeraquila.com

Humans of Harker: Curiosity, creation and community

Dozens of smooth, cream-colored tiles spill onto the bare floor, and a pair of young hands frantically reach out to grab them. E, N, T, A, Q, F. A 4-year-old Rishab Parthasarathy (12) flips over the shiny letters of Scrabble, as his mind works to create words out of the jostled alphabet. That same passion for linguistics that he had as a toddler remains with him to this day. Now, instead of searching for words in a friendly game of Scrabble, he looks at the variations in genetic information, investigating the patterns of major diseases.
SAN JOSE, CA
Star-Tribune

Wulff Wisdom: All because of horses

Since I’ve become older, endured four joint replacements and trying to adapt to this aging thing, friends often ask if I still have horses. I’m always surprised, because if they know me well, they know that there isn’t any way I could survive without horses — or dogs or cows or sheep for that matter. But especially horses.
ANIMALS
hometownsource.com

COLUMN: The wisdom of the wood duck

Courage: mental or moral strength to venture, persevere, and withstand danger, fear, or difficulty (Merriam-Webster). As the current year fades and the new year approaches, many look to make New Year Resolutions. We look to make changes, large or small, in our lives. But most change is hard. If it...
LIFESTYLE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM: Reaching Out — One to One

EDITOR’S NOTE: I treasure my friendship with Neal, and as his email landed in my inbox today, starting out with “We seem to be on the same wavelength recently.” I knew I was in for a treat. Yes – we are, Neal – making connections, listening, having often hard conversations. It simply starts with a “How are you?” or “Do you need anything?” followed by “Just let me know what I can do to help.” If each of us, reached out to one other person, just to let them know there’s someone that cares, imagine the positive impacts on mental health we can have. It takes a community – and right now, there are many in our community that need our support. If you can, please reach out to Kilchis House or Nehalem Bay House. With the impending closures, staff, residents and families are struggling. They could use boxes for the many moves, and also treats, cards and general support and encouragement. Reaching out really makes a difference. Thanks, Neal for the welcome Words of Wisdom. Hugs!
NEHALEM, OR
lagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Wisdom Workout

When we have a breakdown in our relationships, it often comes down to the loss of creative perception. Imaginative perception enables us to interpret ideas differently, offering insight into fresh perspectives and possibilities. Yes, there are reasons why the relationship isn’t working. If those reasons were the only issues in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Wisdom Project

Beware of one-size-fits-all advice. Equanimity can be a potent attribute, but some people will have to make significant effort even to achieve a moderate level. Aspire to self-confidence, but make it borne more of competence than self-delusion. Beware the Dunning-Krueger Effect. As I reflect on what writing has most helped...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Seeking Wisdom: A Book Review

Julia Cameron's book "Seeking Wisdom" offers a spiritual path to creative connection. When creatives decide to "take something down" rather than "think something up," creativity flows. Cameron teachers prayer as a path to creativity, but suggests that one first rethink their "God concept." Julia Cameron, the best-selling author of The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Science
thelandonline.com

Community Wisdom: Mo's moods dictate the playlist

(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.) ••••. Mohamed Alsadig has been...
MANKATO, MN
LiveScience

Why do wisdom teeth come in so late?

Wisdom-teeth removal is a rite of passage for many people in their late teens and early 20s. But why don't they come in during childhood with the rest of our permanent teeth?. The answer comes down to child development. There's not enough room in a child's jaw for wisdom teeth to come in. But as a kid grows, their jaw grows too, and there's more room for wisdom teeth to emerge, according to an October 2021 study in the journal Science Advances.
HEALTH
defendernetwork.com

SHAPE’s Elders Institute of Wisdom empowers seniors

SHAPE Community Center is known for many things: being an iconic Third Ward center, its award-winning after school program, its Parenting Workshop, the annual Pan-African Festival, its leadership in the annual Citywide Kwanzaa festivities and much more. One power aspect of that “much more” is SHAPE’s Elders Institute of Wisdom...
THEATER & DANCE
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: Resolve to seek wisdom

We’re at the beginning of a brand new year, and many of you have already made your New Year’s resolutions. Chances are, you have already broken one or two of those resolutions. It’s not unusual. No one knows what lies in store for any of us that might cause us to have to forget about our resolutions due to circumstances. However, we can be sure that as we enter into 2022, God is with us. We read in Hebrews 13:5 (KJV), “For he hath said, ‘I will never leave thee nor forsake thee.’” Through the good times and the bad, He is always there. We have this comfort. But since many of you have made resolutions, may I suggest adding one more. Resolve to seek wisdom.
RELIGION
yourokmulgee.com

Folly and Wisdom

I would like at the end of my days to be known as a man of wisdom. However, I must confess that over the years I have been guilty of my fair share of foolishness. Fortunately, most of it was in acts of silly, prankish incidents in which no one was truly hurt. Like the time in high school when we were practicing marching and playing for an upcoming parade competition. The whole parade performance…
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Wisdom and finance; do you have a mission?

A new supermarket opened in Davenport, Iowa. It has an automatic water mister to keep the produce fresh. Just before it goes on, you hear cows mooing and you experience the scent of fresh mown hay. In the meat department there is the aroma of charcoal and grilled steaks with...
DAVENPORT, IA
redlands.edu

Roots of Wisdom: Native knowledge, shared science

On Friday, December 17, University of Redlands Native Student Programs and Armacost Library on the main Redlands campus welcomed visitors to the opening reception of Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge, Shared Science. The traveling exhibition examines how the complementary application of Indigenous knowledge and cutting-edge science can address environmental and health challenges.
REDLANDS, CA
chicagocrusader.com

DR. KING’S WISDOM

January 15, 2022, marks the 93rd birthday of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As we all know, he was assassinated on April 4, 1968, by persons unknown, (although there is a great deal of circumstantial evidence pointing to key suspects). After significant struggles, Dr. King’s birthday was made...
POLITICS
Galena Gazette

Finding the wisdom nature reveals

The bright sun paints the days remarkably clear when we have sub-zero weather. This morning I bundled up and went out to feed the donkeys. I even ventured down to my stream, cracking through the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
RELIGION
TheConversationCanada

The movie 'Finch' explores how dogs help us define humanity

Warning: The following article contains spoilers about the movie ‘Finch’ The movie Finch, released in November on Apple TV+, stars Tom Hanks and a former rescue dog named Seamus. Critic Tomris Laffly, writing for Variety, describes it as a “big-hearted … post-apocalyptic saga.” Hanks plays the titular Finch, a survivor in a world with a failing ozone layer. Expecting he will soon die from the sun’s radiation, Finch builds Jeff, a hyper-intelligent robot voiced by Caleb Landry Jones, to care for his dog, Goodyear. Finch, like other science fiction stories featuring dogs, explores the human-dog relationship in part to define...
PETS
TheConversationCanada

Conversations about consent need to start early, and parents need to get comfortable with it

Psychiatrist Dr. Gaiathry Jeyarajan envisions a future where parents are comfortable having conversations with their kids early on about consent and boundaries. Avoiding these discussions only perpetuates the culture of silence that allows interpersonal trauma to thrive, says Jeyarajan. “I want to remind parents, if it’s this hard for you to talk about, can you imagine how hard it is for your child?” Jeyarajan is the author of a self-published book Ella’s Choice, which teaches children about consent and healthy boundaries in hopes of modelling a strong awareness of their own and other’s bodies and boundaries, normalizing these discussions in daily life. Interpersonal...
KIDS
smallfarmersjournal.com

Geezer Wisdom

As I enter my “geezer phase,” it is time to reflect on some of the knowledge I learned from some of the very special geezer’s in my life. Please excuse my limited language skills. It is all common sense, cause and effect analysis, and understanding the horse’s communications. REMEMBER YOU ARE SUPPOSED TO BE HAVING FUN.
ANIMALS

