Humans of Harker: Wisdom in WiSTEM

EDITOR’S NOTE: I treasure my friendship with Neal, and as his email landed in my inbox today, starting out with “We seem to be on the same wavelength recently.” I knew I was in for a treat. Yes – we are, Neal – making connections, listening, having often hard conversations. It simply starts with a “How are you?” or “Do you need anything?” followed by “Just let me know what I can do to help.” If each of us, reached out to one other person, just to let them know there’s someone that cares, imagine the positive impacts on mental health we can have. It takes a community – and right now, there are many in our community that need our support. If you can, please reach out to Kilchis House or Nehalem Bay House. With the impending closures, staff, residents and families are struggling. They could use boxes for the many moves, and also treats, cards and general support and encouragement. Reaching out really makes a difference. Thanks, Neal for the welcome Words of Wisdom. Hugs!

NEHALEM, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO