STOCKTON, California — More than two months after COVID-19 shots were made available for children ages 5-11, the vaccination rate remains low nationwide at just over 17%. In California, the vaccination rate for the same age group is just short of 19%. Those numbers mirror the vaccination rate in San Joaquin County where a little less than 18% of eligible kids ages 5-11 are vaccinated.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO