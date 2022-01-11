‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.

