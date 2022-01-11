ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen

By J. Kim Murphy
Connecticut Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Bob's Burgers Movie Sets Theatrical Release Date — Watch Official Trailer

The Belchers are coming to the big screen. 20th Century Studios on Monday surprised Bob’s Burgers fans by dropping the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, premiering in theaters on Friday, May 27. Here’s what we can expect from the Fox cartoon’s first movie: “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio. “While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mintz
Person
Eugene Mirman
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
John Roberts
Person
Kristen Schaal
lrmonline.com

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG

Bob’s Burgers The Movie & Jackass Forever Trailer Reaction, James Gunn’s Next DC Project Confirmed For TV | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. In today’s episode, Kyle (@ThatKyleMalone) and Christine (@adorabledoom) discuss entertainment news from across The GenreVerse....
MOVIES
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
IGN

The Bob's Burgers Movie - Official Trailer

Bob's Burgers is heading to the big screen in The Bob's Burgers Movie. The upcoming animated adventure sees a huge sinkhole blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers, ruining the Belchers' summer plans. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business going, the kids try to solve a mystery that could end up saving their family's restaurant. Featuring the voices of John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, H. Jon Benjamin, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain, The Bob's Burgers Movie opens in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022.
MOVIES
socalthrills.com

20th Century Studios “THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” Trailer & Poster Debut

20th Century Studios has released the trailer, new poster, and still images for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” which will open in U.S. theaters on May 27, 2022. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Burger#Emmy Awards#Equestrian#20th Century Studios#Belchers
Collider

'Bob's Burgers: The Movie' Synopsis Sounds Like a Perfect Belcher Adventure, First Look Coming Tomorrow

Jon Schroeder, writer and producer on the Fox animated hit Bob's Burgers, has revealed that a first look at the film will premiere with Monday night's college football matchup between Alabama and Georgia. Additionally, we've got our official synopsis for the film. Bob's Burgers: The Movie has been in development since 2017, with several disruptions and delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic impeding its release. A release date of May 27, 2022 was announced back in September, perfectly aligning with one of the grill's favorite holidays, Memorial Day.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Encanto’: Read The Screenplay For Disney’s Animated Musical Featuring Some Lin-Manuel Miranda Magic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Lin-Manuel Miranda had three movies open in 2021, but only Encanto has brand new music by the Hamilton creator. In the Heights was based on his stage musical, while Tick Tick… Boom! featured Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical songs. Encanto tells the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), an outcast in a Colombian family where everyone has a unique gift, except for Mirabel. Mirabel’s sister, Luisa (Jessica Darrow), has super strength, and her other sister, Isabel (Dianne Guerrero), can bring vegetation...
MOVIES
Connecticut Post

Ellen Burstyn Remembers ‘Last Picture Show’ Director Peter Bogdanovich: ‘He Loved and Understood Film Better Than Anyone’

In “The Last Picture Show,” Peter Bogdanovich vividly captured life in a dusty Texas town circa 1951 with an honesty and sexual candor that still feels bracing today. Bogdanovich, who died last week at the age of 82, received two Oscar nominations for the 1971 film and went on to make commercial hits such as “Paper Moon,” but never again scaled the same cinematic heights as he did with his early feature, which won statuettes for Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. Ellen Burstyn, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance as Lois Farrow, a wealthy woman dissatisfied with her marriage, spoke to Variety about her experiences making the classic film and reflected on Bogdanovich’s life and legacy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

Crystals Singer La La Brooks Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘She Had the Most Unique Voice’

Ronnie Spector and Crystals singer La La Brooks were mere teenagers when they first met while performing in New York during Murray the K’s shows in the Sixties. Throughout the decades that followed they remained close, performing together as recently as 2015 at a private event in New Orleans. Rolling Stone spoke with a shaken Brooks shortly after news broke of Spector’s death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy