Five injuries in crash underneath the SR-86 overpass in Coachella

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Coachella Monday night.

The collision happened on Dillon Road underneath the State Route 86 overpass at approximately 9:10 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, one person suffered serious injuries, another had moderate injuries, and three sustained minor injuries.

Our crew at the scene spotted a helicopter arrive nearby, possibly to airlift the patient with serious injuries.

