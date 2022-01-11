ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playlist of the week: Winter welcome

By Aubrey Smith
theappalachianonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the first week of classes. You wake up early, get dressed in layers to brave the cold and cling...

theappalachianonline.com

northernstar.info

Lifestyle’s weekly Spotify playlist #33

Weekly Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6Ngm7maKAcnJ2HPxMbRAXa?si=a0536259e20e47c9. While the Twilight film series may not be the best, the soundtracks are pretty good. “Full Moon” is definitely one of the best songs featured in the film series. The song is from The Black Ghosts’ self-titled album, released in 2009. “Full Moon” is the band’s most popular song on Spotify, with close to 18 million plays. The beginning of the song features vocals and acoustic guitar, with the guitar being the main highlight. About halfway through, the drums kick in and bring the song up a notch.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

John’s playlist for “Walk…… This Way”

We had a feeling this would be fun! Mid-Morning host John Timmons put together a 3 hour show filled with songs that have the word Walk (and variations) in the title. Thanks to listeners for their numerous suggestions and requests. In case you missed it or just want to hear it again, here’s his Spotify playlist for Walk….. This Way including songs that time didn’t allow for. Enjoy!
MUSIC
dailyeasternnews.com

THROUGH THE LENS: Winter Welcome Days Paint-N-Sip

Maylia Wesley, a freshman engineering technology major paints at the UB Express Yourself! Paint-N-Sip mixer, for part of the Winter Welcome Days, at the University Ballroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. Union Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
coolhunting.com

OkayPlayer’s James Mtume Playlist

Musician, producer, singer/songwriter and activist James Mtume sadly passed away this week. While many know him for his band’s 1983 hit “Juicy Fruit”—which was famously sampled in Notorious BIG’s “Juicy”—Mtume was remarkably prolific far beyond and for many decades, oftentimes behind the scenes. He was a session player with Don Cherry and Herbie Hancock, rose to prominence as part of Miles Davis’ ensemble and, in the ’70s, leaned into funk and electronic music—forming the NYC-based band called Mtume. A master of slinky, infectious music, Mtume created “lush vocals, sleek harmonies and percussive piano chops,” says OkayPlayer. For their latest installation of In Hip-Hop and Beyond, OkayPlayer explores Mtume’s “sonic signature” and how it’s been utilized, built upon and reimagined by artists over three decades.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Kali Uchis
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Winter King Hawthorn

While driving down the street a couple weeks ago, I noticed a small tree that used to be very popular in the landscape, but seem to have faded a bit from the current favorites. It caught my attention with its horizontal branching habit, distinct silvery gray bark, and most importantly this time of the year, its orange-red berries (which the birds seem to eat later into the winter)…the results of profuse small clusters of white flowers in the spring. And if you look closely, you may see an occasional small thorns on the branches, which has probably been one of the reasons we don’t see it in the landscape as much anymore…although I never really saw this as an issue with the tree. Nevertheless, this 4 season tree happens to be a hawthorn; Crataegus viridis ‘Winter King’…Winter King Hawthorn. 20’x20’ / strong horizontal branching / full sun / native selection / Zone 4 hardiness. And yes, here’s a tree pollinators and other wildlife can enjoy.
GARDENING
Android Authority

How to change playlist names on Spotify

Playlist names differentiate one group of songs from another. For example, the playlist “Seattle Road Trip 2022” will likely have an entirely different selection of songs from another playlist titled “Family Christmas 2021.” Knowing how to change playlist names on Spotify is key for every listener, regardless of whether they subscribe to Spotify Premium or not.
MUSIC
Kilgore News Herald

Nebraska Brass to livestream 'Winter Welcome' concert Jan. 23

Nebraska Brass will livestream its first concert of 2022, "Winter Welcome - Something for Everyone," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, from Our Saviour's Lutheran Church on the band's Facebook page. The concert will feature works such as Calvert's "Suite from the Monteregian Hills," Vivaldi's "Winter from The Four Seasons"...
MUSIC
Houston Chronicle

Purple martins are welcome winter visitors to Houston area

Despite having a 2-ounce body that measures only 8-inches long, as well as a slender 15-inch wingspan, purple martins make an arduous flight from Brazil to Houston. They’re flying perhaps 300 miles a day on a journey of at least 5,000-miles from Brazil, as well as and other South American countries east of the Andes.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee
Alt 101.7

Indies Only “Best of 2021″ Playlist

2021 was an amazing year for music! Not only did we get back to some sort of normal but bands were able to share what they'd been working on through the pandemic. The week of Christmas, we usually re-cap some of the most played songs on Indies Only, some of my favorites, and even a few that were banging enough to end up in regular rotation on Alt 101.7! You may have also noticed we play an encore performance the week of New Year's Eve.
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 1/4

JACK WHITE - “TAKING ME BACK”. Jack White is loud and proud on his latest, "Taking Me Back." He has two albums coming out this year, and this is an amazing taste of what is to come. Abashed in its instrumentals, this song rips through speakers with an explosion of sound; there's no sonic negative space. The song is being used as part of the new version of the video game Call of Duty and it's the perfect tune for it. It has an aggressive energy suited for any activity that requires concentration and lots of energy, such as a workout or a video game. I can't wait to see what Jack White does with these next two projects, and "Taking Me Back" proves it's going to be memorable.
MUSIC
thepitchkc.com

The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist:

Welcome to The Pitch’s Infinite Playlist, a forever-growing playlist of songs picked by people in KC. View/follow the full playlist on Spotify and you can always go back and check out the full run of articles. Throw the playlist on shuffle and enjoy away!. Playlist Guest #9: Nick Spacek.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd, 6LACK & Chlöe Shine On Our Weekly "R&B Season" Playlist

After a few weeks off, HNHH's R&B Season playlist is making a triumphant return with offerings from The Weeknd, Chloe Bailey, 6LACK, and more. The end of 2021 was relatively quiet when it came to new music, but as enter into the new year, we're already seeing some major talent show us what they've got. The 31-year-old Canadian's highly anticipated Dawn FM project arrived on Friday, with narration from none other than The Grinch himself, Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
midislandtimes.com

Second graders welcome winter season

Students in Ashley Roland and Lilian Creedon’s second grade class at Lee Road Elementary School in the Levittown Public School District have been learning about the different states of matter — solids, liquids and gases — as well as how the properties of matter change. Students read...
EDUCATION
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

From Billie Eilish to Jenny Lewis — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live Now

From Billie Eilish to Jenny Lewis: The eighty-eighth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s electronic music from Justin Jay, R&B from Brittany Campbell, pop from Rebecca Black and Alya, rock from Smashing Pumpkins and Supersuckers, and so much more.
MUSIC
ottawamagazine.com

Git Along, Little Dogies — Winter trails that welcome dogs

Zoom isn’t just an app we’ve come to use as a virtual office. It also refers to what a dog does when it gets a chance to escape its leash and run amok — something all canines need to do. But it can be a challenge to find a place for a good romp. Here are four off-leash dog parks in the area and, because you’re bound to get peckish after all that fresh air, offers tips for snacks along the way.
PETS

