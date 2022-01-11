Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea - regulator

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Apple's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. technology giant to devise compliance plans for the law that went into effect in September.

