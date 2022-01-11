ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple plans to allow alternative payment systems in South Korea - regulator

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's telecommunications regulator on Tuesday said Apple Inc has submitted plans to allow third-party payment systems on its app store, to comply with a new law banning major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payments systems.

Apple's announcement comes after the Korea Communications Commission's (KCC) request for the U.S. technology giant to devise compliance plans for the law that went into effect in September.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Real Reason America Banned Huawei Phones

Huawei’s revenue took a 29% hit in 2021 (via The Wall Street Journal), with the company blaming U.S. sanctions for its woes. Once the world’s number one smartphone maker, the company has been reeling as a result of bans from the US and its allies. As recently as July 2020, Huawei was the top smartphone maker in the world, according … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Apple allows dating apps in the Netherlands to use third-party payment options

Apple has announced that it will allow developers of Dutch dating apps to offer alternative payment options to their users, apart from Apple Pay. The American tech company is complying with orders from the country’s market regulator and started applying the new changes starting 15 January 2022. Previously, Apple...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Dutch regulator will examine Apple's App Store dating app payment proposal

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets will be looking into Apple's proposal for how it plans to handle dating app alternative payment options, to see if the company has sufficiently complied with the regulatory order. In accordance with an order from the ACM to allow dating apps operating in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Systems#Telecommunications#Apple Inc#Kcc
Reuters

UK self-driving startup Wayve raises $200 million to scale up technology

LONDON (Reuters) - British self-driving technology startup Wayve said on Tuesday it has raised $200 million from investors to scale up its autonomous driving technology globally and launch more pilot projects with commercial fleet partners. The Series B funding round brings the startup’s total fundraising to $258 million and includes...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Key U.S. lawmakers urge AT&T, Verizon to delay some 5G deployments

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of the House Transportation Committee and the head of an aviation subcommittee urged AT&T (T.N) and Verizon Communications (VZ.N) to delay some 5G deployments set for Wednesday around key U.S. airport runways. Representative Peter DeFazio, the committee chair, and Representative Rick Larsen, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
finextra.com

Payment Systems Regulator publishes five-year plan

The UK's Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has set out a five-year strategic plan focused on protecting users and promoting competition in the sector. The plan focuses on four strategic priorities for the next five years:. Ensure users have continued access to the payment services they rely on and support a...
ECONOMY
pymnts

UK’s Payment Regulator Prioritizes Direct Payments in Strategic Plan

The United Kingdom’s independent payment regulator has issued a plan designed to make payment services more available and competitive. In a five-year strategic plan announced Thursday (Jan. 13), the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) said the new guidelines provide multiple ways to improve the payments sector. It includes four areas...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

The problem with bitcoin and inflation

Good morning! This Wednesday, bitcoin is supposed to be a place to put your money when traditional money is losing value. But bitcoin’s rocky start in 2022 reminds us that these assets remain as risky as ever. I’m Ben Pimentel, and I spent the weekend watching my rocket-obsessed son fly a rocket carrying two eggs — and have it land without breaking them!
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple in the process of selecting South Korean suppliers as Apple Car plans progress

The long-rumored Apple Car project seems to be progressing following reports that Apple has begun talks with South Korean suppliers. The Cupertino tech giant is reportedly looking to select South Korean car parts suppliers that will help it produce an electric self-driving vehicle. Korean companies in an “all-out war” to...
BUSINESS
telecoms.com

Apple in Korea climbdown after third-party payment ruling

The iPhone maker, which recently saw its market cap briefly top $3 trillion, returned to Earth with a bump this week. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday that Apple has submitted compliance plans relating to a new law that bans app store providers from forcing developers to use their in-app payment systems. These proprietary systems typically charge a high commission – in Apple’s case it’s up to 30% – every time a user makes an in-app purchase. It’s a source of consternation among app makers, which are clamouring for competition in this space.
BUSINESS
Computerworld

Triumph in adversity: Apple’s payment system opportunity

Every business owner accepts that sometimes they must swallow disappointment and prepare for unavoidable change, which seems to be what Apple is preparing for in terms of App Store payments. And it may unleash a new opportunity as it does. Opening up App Store payments. Apple is under so much...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple promises third-party payment options in iOS for South Korean users

Apple says it will introduce third-party payment options for the first time ever in iOS apps, following South Korean legislation designed to open up the perceived monopolies of Google and Apple’s app stores. The alternative payments will only be available in South Korea and follows the announcement of similar changes by Google last November.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Bank of Tanzania Plans February Launch of Instant Payment System

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) in East Africa is planning to launch its new payment system in February following a successful pilot program with banks and mobile operators that began in June of last year, according to The Citizen on Friday (Jan. 7). The Tanzania Instant Payment System (Tips) is...
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

279K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy