Eurozone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises

By Abhishek Goenka
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

The upside momentum in US yields has eased as of now, especially at the longer end as the market awaits the December CPI print due tomorrow. Overall global risk sentiment is holding up. While the S&P500 and Nasdaq ended flat, the Dow ended 0.5% lower. The Dollar has weakened across the...

FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index looks offered just above 95.00

The index starts the week on the back foot above 95.00. US stocks, bond markets will be closed on Monday. DXY gyrates around the 200-week SMA around 95.10. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, begins the trading week slightly on the defensive in the low 95.00s.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone money markets price in 20 bps ECB hike by December – Reuters

Eurozone money markets now price in 20 basis points (bps) of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes by December 2022, compared to 17 bps last week, according to Reuters. This headline doesn't seem to be having a meaningful impact on the shared currency's performance against its major rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1420, where it was up only 0.05% on a daily basis.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains traction, resumes upside above 1.1400

EUR/USD picks up pace and extends the bounce off 1.1400. The greenback remains under pressure and retests the 95.00 area. German 10y Bund yields add to Friday’s gains around -0.03% region. The optimism seems to have returned to the single currency and now lifts EUR/USD back to the 1.1430...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar consolidates Friday gains as investors await a fresh catalyst

The week started in slow motion, with little action across the FX board. Chinese data released at the beginning of the day provided a modest boost to high-yielding assets, which changed course during European trading hours. US markets were closed due to the celebration of Martin Luther King Day, with no action in stocks and bonds.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF subdued in holiday thinned trade near-0.9150 ahead of quiet data week

USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. USD flows ahead of next week’s Fed meeting are likely to take centre stage this week. USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. Looking at the pair from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk skews to the downside in a slow start to the week

A holiday in the US and a scarce European macroeconomic calendar keep the pair ranging. US government bond yields closed the previous week near multi-month highs. EUR/USD is at risk of falling in the near term, mainly if it losses the 1.1385 support level. The EUR/USD pair is under mild...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to test the 1.38 level on robust UK data – Scotiabank

“Tomorrow’s December payrolls figures and Wednesday’s December CPI print (economists expect a 5.2% YoY increase) should firm up expectations for a 25bps hike by the BoE roughly two weeks from now (~90% priced in). “A perfect combination of strong data and hawkishsounding BoE speakers would likely lead the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

PBOC eases, but the yuan firms

Overview: Russia is thought to be behind the cyber-attack on Ukraine at the end of last week, but military attack over the weekend may be underpinning risk appetites today. The dollar's pre-weekend gains are being pared slightly. Led by the Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone, the greenback is lower against most major currencies, with the yen being the notable exception, which is off about 0.2%. China cut its one-year medium-term lending facility rate by 10 bp to 2.85%, but the yuan edged higher. North Korea conducted another missile test, the fourth of the year. Most equity markets but South Korea and Hong Kong advanced in the region. The South Korean won and the Russian rouble leading the losers among emerging market currencies. The Thai baht and central European currencies are firmer. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index has edged lower. It has not risen since the middle of last week. Europe's Stoxx 600 is up about 0.55% after sliding 1% before the weekend. It is snapping a three-day drop. European 10-year benchmark yields are up around 2 bp. The Antipodean yields played catch-up to the US 10-year yield rose eight basis points before the weekend to around 1.785%. Gold is firm, inside last Friday's range. March WTI is hovering around $83.30 and is little changed after advancing 2% before the weekend and 6.2% last week. Natgas in the US has steadied around $4.30 after falling around 12.3% over the past two sessions. Europe's benchmark is little changed after easing by less by 0.7% last week. The re-opening of Brazilian mines after the floods may be weighing on iron ore prices, which are off for a third session.Copper also begins the new week extending it weakness for a third session as well.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: 114.00 to 115.00 range likely ahead of BoJ meeting – OCBC

The JPY outperformed alongside the USD as the market digested a headline of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) planning for an eventual rate hike. This puts the market on their toes around the BoJ meeting on Tuesday. Strategists at OCBC Bank expect the USD/JPY pair to trade between 114.00 and 115.00 ahead of the meeting.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Hovering around $1,820 in a quiet start to the week

A holiday in the US maintains the asset's trading within familiar levels. The macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this week. XAU/USD is neutral in the near term, with the risk skewed to the upside in the wider perspective. Spot gold seesaws around Friday’s close, with trading limited amid...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Nasdaq 100 in Cautious Mood as Yields Climb, Hang Seng Index May Rise

NASDAQ 100,HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:. Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -0.56%, +0.08%, and +0.75% respectively on Friday. US 10-year Treasury yields reached 2-year high, weighing on the technology sector. Asia-Pacific markets look set to open modestly higher. US markets will reopen after a holiday.
STOCKS

