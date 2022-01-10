ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Zamir White runs behind Jordan Davis for Georgia's first TD and the lead

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Georgia took the lead late in the third quarter against Alabama thanks to a short touchdown run by Zamir White, who ran behind defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

The score came after James Cook rushed it for 65 yards inside the Alabama 15 yard line.

Georgia took a 13-9 lead with this one.

