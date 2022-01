Georgia Bulldogs 2021 National Championship gear, where to buy, get your Dawgs hats, shirts, and hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs are your 2021 National Champions! This has been a long time coming and this is their first championship since 1980. There is no bigger feat in college football than beating Nick Saban and Alabama in the National Championship.

Georgia fans can now represent their team with the official gear, Go Dawgs! Click on the photos below or check out all the official merchandise right here.

This is a special event item and will be shipped no later than Monday, January 17, 2022.

