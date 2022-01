Market value stands substantially to push price upwards. Polygon price analysis for the day indicates that the token is set to launch another assault at the $3 resistance target. After initially falling from the mark on January 12 and undergoing a significant 23 percent dip, MATIC is consolidating momentum for the first time. Price rose as high as $2.40 over the day’s trade with trading volume falling 31 percent to indicate buyer dominance at current trend. The steady ascend towards $3 has been in place for months now with an all time high also on the cards if price can push towards $2.90 over the current trend.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO